Gas leak shuts down portion of US-1

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A portion of US-1 near the Quaker Bridge Mall is shut down Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.The leak began around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes by the mall in Lawrence Township.Police were called to the area for an odor of gas. Officials detected the leak from a nearby line.Workers are currently trying to find the shut-off location.Traffic is blocked southbound on US-1 near the mall.Delays are to be expected.