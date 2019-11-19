Gas leak shuts down portion of US-1

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A portion of US-1 near the Quaker Bridge Mall is shut down Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.
The leak began around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes by the mall in Lawrence Township.
Police were called to the area for an odor of gas. Officials detected the leak from a nearby line.
Workers are currently trying to find the shut-off location.
Traffic is blocked southbound on US-1 near the mall.
Delays are to be expected.
