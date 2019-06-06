NJDOT to hold hurricane evacuation drills along select highways Thursday

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation will be conducting emergency evacuation drills Thursday to practice for the event of a major hurricane.While no roads will be closed, officials said to expect to see an increased New Jersey State Police and NJDOT work crew presence along several major highways.Motorists are advised to use caution along the following key shore evacuation routes:- Atlantic City Expressway (entire length from Atlantic City to Washington Township)- Garden State Parkway (From mile post 0 in Lower Township to mile post 38 in Egg Harbor)- I-195 (From mile post 6 in Robbinsville to about mile post 34 in Wall)- Route 72 (From mile post 13.8 in Barnegat to approximately mile post 29 in Ship Bottom)- Route 47 (From mile post 16 to 21 in Dennis, and approximately mile post 32 to 35 in Maurice River)- Route 347 (From mile post 0 in Dennis to about mile post 9 in Maurice River)Officials said the purpose of the exercise is preparing to be able to reverse the flow of traffic on a section of the roadway to allow travel in the opposite direction on these highways that sever as an evacuation route for the Jersey Shore points.Crews will be staging cones, barrels and message boards along the side of these highways, but will not be deploying the materials.No roads will be closed during the drill.NJDOT said message signs will notify motorists of the exercise while it is underway.