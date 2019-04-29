Lane closures, delays expected due to PennDOT pothole repairs this week

PennDOT plans to repair more than 45 state highways where potholes and cracks in the pavement have been reported starting this week.Transportation officials said the majority of the repairs will be made in Bucks County followed by Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties as well as a handful of locations in Philadelphia.Lane restrictions will be in place while crews patch up the holes and cracks.Route 32 (River Road) in Tinicum TownshipRoute 213 (Bridgetown Pike) in Lower Southampton TownshipRoute 313 (Broad Street) in Quakertown BoroughBlooming Glen Road in Hilltown TownshipBridgetown Pike in Northampton and Middletown townshipsCathill Road in West Rockhill TownshipDark Hollow Road in Bedminster TownshipDeep Run Road in Bedminster TownshipDelaware Avenue in Riegelsville BoroughEdgely Road in Bristol TownshipElephant Road in Bedminster TownshipGalloway Road in Bensalem TownshipHilltown Pike in Hilltown TownshipMill Creek Ramps at U.S. 13 in Falls TownshipPullen Station Road in Richland TownshipStoney Hill Road in Lower Makefield TownshipThatcher Road in Richland TownshipTohickon Hill Road in Plumstead TownshipU.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) in Upper Oxford, Lower Oxford townshipsU.S. 30 in West Whiteland TownshipBusiness U.S. 30 in West Whiteland TownshipU.S. 422 in North Coventry TownshipRoute 113 (Kimberton Road) in East Pikeland, West Pikeland townshipsRoute 841 (Chesterville Road) in Franklin TownshipYellow Springs Road in Charlestown TownshipNewcomen Road in Uwchlan TownshipFairview Road in Wallace TownshipStrasburg Road in East Fallowfield, Newlin, Sadsbury, West Bradford townshipsWest Chester Road in West Bradford TownshipInterstate 476 in Ridley TownshipRoute 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) in Tinicum TownshipRoute 320 (Sproul Road) in Nether Providence and Radnor townshipsHook Road in Darby TownshipDarby Paoli Road in Radnor TownshipHaverford Road in Haverford TownshipBryn Mawr Avenue in Newtown TownshipNewtown Road in Radnor TownshipInterstate 476 in Lower Merion TownshipU.S. 422 in Lower Providence, Upper Providence, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove townshipsRoute 29 (Collegeville Road) in Upper Providence TownshipArmand Hammer Boulevard in Pottstown BoroughRidge Pike in Limerick Township, Pottstown BoroughMorris Road/Harrington Road in Lower Merion TownshipRoute 3 (Market Street)Cobbs Creek ParkwayPassyunk Avenue34th StreetDelaware AvenueCrews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement.Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews.PennDOT said all activities are weather dependent.