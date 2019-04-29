Lane closures, delays expected due to PennDOT pothole repairs this week

PennDOT plans to repair more than 45 state highways where potholes and cracks in the pavement have been reported starting this week.
Transportation officials said the majority of the repairs will be made in Bucks County followed by Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties as well as a handful of locations in Philadelphia.
Lane restrictions will be in place while crews patch up the holes and cracks.
The following roadways are scheduled for repairs:
Bucks County
Route 32 (River Road) in Tinicum Township
Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike) in Lower Southampton Township
Route 313 (Broad Street) in Quakertown Borough
Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township
Bridgetown Pike in Northampton and Middletown townships
Cathill Road in West Rockhill Township
Dark Hollow Road in Bedminster Township
Deep Run Road in Bedminster Township
Delaware Avenue in Riegelsville Borough
Edgely Road in Bristol Township
Elephant Road in Bedminster Township
Galloway Road in Bensalem Township
Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township
Mill Creek Ramps at U.S. 13 in Falls Township
Pullen Station Road in Richland Township
Stoney Hill Road in Lower Makefield Township
Thatcher Road in Richland Township
Tohickon Hill Road in Plumstead Township
Chester County
U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) in Upper Oxford, Lower Oxford townships
U.S. 30 in West Whiteland Township
Business U.S. 30 in West Whiteland Township
U.S. 422 in North Coventry Township
Route 113 (Kimberton Road) in East Pikeland, West Pikeland townships
Route 841 (Chesterville Road) in Franklin Township
Yellow Springs Road in Charlestown Township
Newcomen Road in Uwchlan Township
Fairview Road in Wallace Township
Strasburg Road in East Fallowfield, Newlin, Sadsbury, West Bradford townships
West Chester Road in West Bradford Township
Delaware County
Interstate 476 in Ridley Township
Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) in Tinicum Township
Route 320 (Sproul Road) in Nether Providence and Radnor townships
Hook Road in Darby Township
Darby Paoli Road in Radnor Township
Haverford Road in Haverford Township
Bryn Mawr Avenue in Newtown Township
Newtown Road in Radnor Township
Montgomery County
Interstate 476 in Lower Merion Township
U.S. 422 in Lower Providence, Upper Providence, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove townships
Route 29 (Collegeville Road) in Upper Providence Township
Armand Hammer Boulevard in Pottstown Borough
Ridge Pike in Limerick Township, Pottstown Borough
Morris Road/Harrington Road in Lower Merion Township
Philadelphia County
Route 3 (Market Street)
Cobbs Creek Parkway
Passyunk Avenue
34th Street
Delaware Avenue
Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement.
Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews.
PennDOT said all activities are weather dependent.
