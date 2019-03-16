Traffic

Mourners gather at site of fatal dirt bike accident in Bensalem

Mourners gather at site of fatal dirt bike accident in Bensalem. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 16, 2019.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of mourners gathered in Bucks County Friday night at the site of a fatal dirt bike accident.

Bensalem police say the victim, 18-year-old Raymond Horner, was a passenger on the back of the bike Friday afternoon.

He was thrown from the dirt bike after it collided with an SUV.

The 16-year-old driver also had serious injuries.

Police say dirt bikes and quad motor vehicles are not street legal in the township.

