Mourners gather at site of fatal dirt bike accident in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of mourners gathered in Bucks County Friday night at the site of a fatal dirt bike accident.Bensalem police say the victim, 18-year-old Raymond Horner, was a passenger on the back of the bike Friday afternoon.He was thrown from the dirt bike after it collided with an SUV.The 16-year-old driver also had serious injuries.Police say dirt bikes and quad motor vehicles are not street legal in the township.