HATFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Hatfield, Montgomery County.It happened just before 9 a.m. on Bethlehem Pike near Route 309.County officials said at least three vehicles are involved and injuries have been reported.Officials say there have been several accidents across the county this morning, many due to ice patches.There has been no word if ice was a factor in this crash.