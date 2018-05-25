Multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 EB, all lanes reopened

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3521358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Upper Merion, Pa. on May 24, 2018.

All lanes are back open on 422 EB now that the multi-vehicle accident has cleared near Rt 23. However,it's still jammed. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/Gpji66bVln — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) May 24, 2018

Route 422 eastbound in Upper Merion Township has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.It happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in a construction zone approaching Route 23 heading toward King of Prussia.Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least four vehicles were involved in the crash with one landing on top of the concrete barrier.It appeared emergency crews were having difficulty getting to the crash scene because of the traffic jam.At least one person was reported injured, but no further details are known.The roadway was reopened just before 7:30 a.m., but the effects were still being felt during the morning rush.------