Multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 EB, all lanes reopened

Chopper 6 over multi-vehicle crash on Route 422. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 24, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Route 422 eastbound in Upper Merion Township has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in a construction zone approaching Route 23 heading toward King of Prussia.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least four vehicles were involved in the crash with one landing on top of the concrete barrier.

It appeared emergency crews were having difficulty getting to the crash scene because of the traffic jam.

At least one person was reported injured, but no further details are known.

The roadway was reopened just before 7:30 a.m., but the effects were still being felt during the morning rush.


