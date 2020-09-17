Traffic

1 injured in crash between car and scooter in Westampton, Burlington County, New Jersey

By
WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a crash between a person with a scooter and a vehicle in Burlington County, New Jersey Thursday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Indel Avenue in Westampton Township.

Medics and emergency crews are on the scene.

It is not clear at this time if the driver of the car remained at the scene at the accident.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficburlington countycrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quadruple shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
At least 1 injured in fire at NJ condo complex
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
No tailgating: City announces road closures ahead of Eagles game
Sony Playstation 5 to release Nov. 12 at $500
Tropicana becomes latest AC casino to appoint female leader
Show More
Teen who beat COVID-19 nearly died twice, doctors say
Rte. 1 reopens following fatal crash investigation overnight
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
Sally weakens but still dumping rain; Rivers threaten flooding
AccuWeather: Tracking Showers From Sally
More TOP STORIES News