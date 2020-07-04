Traffic

Pedestrian killed after collision sends vehicle off road in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle that went off the road following a collision in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 5th and Spring Garden streets.

Police said a Jeep with a man and a woman inside was struck by a car occupied by two men.

The force of the impact sent one of the vehicles off the road and into a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police said one of the men in the car was trapped, the other was ejected.

Both of them were taken to the hospital, along with the occupants in the Jeep.

Police shut down the area to traffic as they continued their investigation.
