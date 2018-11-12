A crash involving a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross I-676 in Camden, New Jersey.It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of I-676 at Martin Luther King Boulevard.Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by an SUV. The pedestrian is listed in serious condition.Following the impact, the driver of the SUV crashed into a concrete Jersey barrier.The crash closed two lanes on I-676 northbound for a period time, but they have since reopened.One lane is blocked on the southbound side.------