PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Pedestrian struck while crossing I-676 in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian struck on I-676 in Camden. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on November 12, 2018.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A crash involving a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross I-676 in Camden, New Jersey.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of I-676 at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by an SUV. The pedestrian is listed in serious condition.

Following the impact, the driver of the SUV crashed into a concrete Jersey barrier.

The crash closed two lanes on I-676 northbound for a period time, but they have since reopened.

One lane is blocked on the southbound side.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstrafficaccidentcrashpedestrian injuredpedestrian struckCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Man critical following hit and run in Center City
Driver sought for hit-and-run in Willingboro, N.J.
5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
Church service held for 3 siblings struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
More pedestrian struck
TRAFFIC
Car crashes, gets stuck in broken utility pole
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Man critical following hit and run in Center City
Car crashes into utility pole in Springfield Township
More Traffic
Top Stories
Incident involving AC mayor, councilman at casino 'under review'
Eagles can't rally past Cowboys, lose 27-20
Eagles salute veterans after Ertz touchdown
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Car crashes, gets stuck in broken utility pole
Bushes awarded 2018 Liberty Medal for work with veterans
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Tonight
Death toll rises in California wildfire, matching deadliest
Show More
Special team of K9s depart South Jersey to bring comfort to those in California
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
More News