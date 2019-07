EMBED >More News Videos A Philadelphia police officer and his K-9 on patrol in their vehicle in Juniata Park were struck by another driver.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer and his K-9 on patrol in their vehicle in Juniata Park were struck by another driver, authorities said.It happened around 9 a.m. Friday at K Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Police said the officer was with his K-9 in their patrol car when they were rear-ended by a 31-year-old male driver.The driver and the police officer were taken to the hospital in stable condition.The K-9 officer was taken to the veterinarian hospital also in stable condition.There is no word on any charges at this time.