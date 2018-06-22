MANTUA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --A Mantua Township, New Jersey road is closed after a hole opened in a bridge.
The incident happened on Jefferson road between Jackson and Breakneck roads.
Police posted a photo, saying while it is only two feet in diameter, it is about six feet deep and spread out under the road surface.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes while repairs are made.
There was no immediate word as to how long those repairs would take.
