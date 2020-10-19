Traffic

Roll-over crash leaves driver pinned in car on Route 412 in Nockamixon Township

By
BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The coroner has been called to the scene of a roll-over crash in Bucks County.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday on Route 412 at Park Drive in Nockamixon Township.

Officials said it appears the driver lost control on Route 412 and the car overturned.

The car ended up off the road and in the bushes with the driver pinned inside of the car.

Officials have given no word as to the condition of the driver at this time.

Route 412 will be closed in the area for some time as the investigation continues.
