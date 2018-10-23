TRAFFIC

SEPTA resolves power issues on Regional Rail

Chopper 6 Video: Power problems for SEPTA Regional Rail on October 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Power problems caused major issues on Septa's Regional Rail lines.

Six of the routes were suspended late Tuesday morning while repairs were being made to overhead lines near Suburban Station. The affected lines were Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Warminster, West Trenton.

A number of the other regional lines were experiencing delays including Airport, Chestnut Hill West, Media/Elwyn, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Wilmington/Newark

SEPTA says the service has been restored. Trains are operating with residual delays of up to 30 minutes.
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
