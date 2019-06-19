Traffic

Step closer to speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the Roosevelt Boulevard speed camera legislation into law on Wednesday.

More details on the program's fall rollout are expected at the signing.

The locations of the speed cameras have not yet been announced. They could be installed anywhere on Roosevelt Boulevard from 9th Street up to the Bucks County line.

This 11.75 mile stretch of roadway is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the state.

Between 2013 and 2017, 139 people were killed or seriously injured on the Roosevelt Boulevard, according to PennDOT, and nearly 2,700 crashes were reported.

Philadelphia City Council voted in favor of the speed cameras last month.

Speeders would initially have a grace period where they would receive a warning in the mail. After that, the fines start at $100.

Critics of the cameras are concerned about privacy and false readings, among other things. Some believe the speed camera program is just a money grab for the city.

Proponents argue the speed cameras will make Roosevelt Boulevard safer.
