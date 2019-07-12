Traffic

Tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A tractor trailer overturned and is hanging over the edge of the I-295 overpass onto the roadway below in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of 295 near Route 73.

Officials said the driver was heading northbound when he lost control and rolled over.

Initial reports said the tractor trailer overturned and fell 20 feet down onto South Church Street below.

The Action Cam on the scene showed pieces of the truck's cab scattered along the road.

The truck was said to be carrying mail.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for an arm injury. He is listed in stable condition.

Officials said the tractor trailer's fuel tanks are leaking so hazmat crews have been called to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Tractor trailer dangles from Route 295 overpass.

