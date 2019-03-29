Truck crash, fuel spill snarl traffic on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An overturned truck caused a mess along the Schuylkill Expressway, backing up traffic for hours on Friday.The truck collided with a car and spilled fuel all over the westbound lanes of the highway near Montgomery Drive.The crash happened at 8:45 a.m., right at the end of the morning rush.Initially, all westbound lanes were closed.Traffic started crawling by while crews spread sand to soak up the spill.The road was completely reopened at 1:30 p.m.