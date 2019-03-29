fuel spill

Truck crash, fuel spill snarl traffic on Schuylkill Expressway

EMBED <>More Videos

Truck crash, fuel spill on Schuylkill Expressway. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 29, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An overturned truck caused a mess along the Schuylkill Expressway, backing up traffic for hours on Friday.

The truck collided with a car and spilled fuel all over the westbound lanes of the highway near Montgomery Drive.

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m., right at the end of the morning rush.

Initially, all westbound lanes were closed.

Traffic started crawling by while crews spread sand to soak up the spill.

The road was completely reopened at 1:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficaccidentfuel spill
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUEL SPILL
Fuel spills onto road after crash in Pennsauken Township
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
50 gallons of fuel spill in Delco, source unknown
Rt. 611 SB lanes reopen in Warrington; Evacuated residents returning home
TOP STORIES
DA: Woman killed in Radnor Twp. Wawa was mother of suspect's child
Causes of death released in killings of 5 in Morrisville
South Jersey boy with cerebral palsy throws Opening Day first pitch
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Milder Today
Driver crashes through front of Hatboro salon
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Show More
Fatal car crash closes portion of Route 41 in Chester County
Temple holds second Mumps vaccine clinic
Man hears yelps, helps rescue puppy from storm drain
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
More TOP STORIES News