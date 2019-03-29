PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An overturned truck caused a mess along the Schuylkill Expressway, backing up traffic for hours on Friday.
The truck collided with a car and spilled fuel all over the westbound lanes of the highway near Montgomery Drive.
The crash happened at 8:45 a.m., right at the end of the morning rush.
Initially, all westbound lanes were closed.
Traffic started crawling by while crews spread sand to soak up the spill.
The road was completely reopened at 1:30 p.m.
Truck crash, fuel spill snarl traffic on Schuylkill Expressway
