Crash closes eastbound lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in King of Prussia.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday between Route 29 and Valley Forge.

Officials said the truck's saddle bag gas tank ruptured, causing the truck to spill fuel.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or use Route 202 as traffic was backed up on the turnpike.