Bucks County crews clean up massive fuel spill at gas station

Officials in Bucks County were called to clean up a massive fuel spill at a gas station on Saturday.

Officials say the spill has been contained.

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County were called to clean up a massive fuel spill at a gas station on Saturday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 7000 block of New Falls Road in Levittown.

Authorities say a gas tanker was making a delivery at a local gas station when the gasoline spilled.

The gas station is located on New Falls Road and has a tarp over its sign.

The tanker and spill are located on Emilie Road, which is closed.

Officials say the spill has been contained.

There is no word yet on what led to the fuel spill.