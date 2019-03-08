Traffic

Truck crashes on New Jersey Turnpike connector bridge to Pennsylvania

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A crash just before the New Jersey Turnpike connector bridge temporarily shut down the westbound lanes into Pennsylvania Friday Morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Florence Township.

As of 11 a.m., the left lane was still closed for guard rail repair, but traffic was getting by with minimal delays.

The crash involved a tractor trailer hauling limestone.

Officials said the driver lost control and crashed through two guard rails into oncoming traffic.

There is also a large spill on the highway.
