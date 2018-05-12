TRAFFIC

Woman critically wounded after being struck by car in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman critically wounded after being struck by car in Del. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

Police say a woman was critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened before 9 p.m. Friday on Kirkwood Highway near Duncan Road in Marshallton.

According to police, the victim was crossing the eastbound lanes when she was hit.

The striking vehicle did stop at the scene.

The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckDelaware
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News