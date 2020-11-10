Traffic

Wrong way driver crashes into vehicle, kills 61-year-old woman: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 61-year-old woman was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on Frankford Avenue.


Police said the driver of a maroon GMC Arcadia, a 25-year-old man, was going the wrong way on Frankford Avenue.

His GMC struck two parked cars and slammed head-on into a black Nissan Versa.

The 61-year-old woman driving the Versa was pronounced dead at the scene.


The wrong-way driver was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

There has been no word on any charges.

The name of the 61-year-old woman has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmayfair (philadelphia)fatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 4K new cases, Bucks Co. issues warning
Philly schools delay return of hybrid learning
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Show More
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
Driver shot, crashes into Lawndale property
76ers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by Boathouse Row
Man arrested for gruesome murder of Philadelphia transgender woman
More TOP STORIES News