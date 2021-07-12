Police search for man wanted in New Castle County, Delaware murder

TRAINER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are looking for a man they say killed another man then dumped his body in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Authorities found the body of a 23-year-old man inside a vehicle at 12th and Langley streets in Trainer on Friday.
New Castle County police are looking for 28-year-old Sean Tyler in connection with the crime.
According to authorities, Tyler is wanted on first-degree murder and related charges.
Police said Tyler killed the victim at a home in the 1600 block of Coleman Street in Alban Park, New Castle County.
He's considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
