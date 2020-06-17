Officials at Philadelphia International Airport say airline travel is picking up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In April, Philadelphia International Airport saw about 5% of its usual amount of travelers after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but officials say travel is picking up, and they expect to push 50% for the summer months.Among those willing to risk sickness was Kim Gibson, of Logan, who traveled to Atlanta with her sister."Everything is boom boom boom. 1,2,3, A, B, C," she said."There's not a lot of lines. You zip through security, there's parking available, it's great," said Terri Clemens.TSA checkpoints have glass partitions and only a fraction of the concourses are open for business.Some airlines, like Frontier, are doing temperature checks as passengers board.Florence Brown, airport director of communications, said each airline makes decisions about distancing, mask requirements and temperature checks in their rented space in the terminal and on their aircraft."We are removing the amount of time people have to touch things, and for gate agents to touch your materials. So, we are advising people bring other hand sanitizer and wipes to make sure that stuff is clean," she said.Most travelers were seen wearing masks, but Sandra Commeau ditched hers."If they force me to wear it, I'll wear it. If they don't, I won't," she said.Her sister was a bit more accommodating."I wear a mask out of respect for other people, and out of safety of who I am around, but I am not worried about coronavirus," she said.While there are much fewer airline travelers, officials still advise you give yourself two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international flights when coming to the airport.