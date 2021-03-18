face mask

As ridership increases, masks still required on Philadelphia transit

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As vaccinations are rolled out across the country, SEPTA and Amtrak officials distributed free masks to riders in Philadelphia as face coverings remain a federal requirement.

Shukri Wrights of Boston already had a mask, but he got another at 30th Street Station on Thursday morning.

"We have to realize although things are getting better, we are still in the fight," Wrights said.

The ample signage and announcement about mask-wearing did not go unnoticed to James Polistina of Upper Darby.

"There are signs everywhere. Life as we used to know it is over," said Polistina.

The mask giveaway was part of Mask Force Philly.

Mask Force began with the MTA in New York, which partnered with transit officials in other states.

In January, Mask Force Philly was born.

"Ridership is creeping back; we want to keep coming back to public transit, and to Amtrak, and this is a great way to remind our customers to keep the faith-keep it going," said Kim Scott Heinle of SEPTA.

"Amtrak, of course, is a 46-state network. We serve all of America, and while states and localities may be changing some of their guidance, the guidance remains simple and consistent across the entire Amtrak network," explained Amtrak President Stephen Gardner.

Gardner said that last March and April, Amtrak lost about 97% of their business.

Since then, Gardner said the agency has stabilized and benefited from federal support.

In recent weeks, Amtrak ridership has gradually increased, and Gardner says masks help with that progress.

"We're at about 30% of our pre-pandemic demand as of today, and we'll see that hopefully continue with the rise in vaccinations," Gardner reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaseptaface maskamtrak30th street stationcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
20-year-old man killed outside Philly prison 1 hour after his release: Police
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Today
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
'Last Call:' New film is all about growing up in Delaware County
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
Former NBA center Shawn Bradley paralyzed as result of bike accident
Show More
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
Year of the dragon: Drexel men's, women's dancing in NCAA tournament
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
More TOP STORIES News