Could flipping board at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia be staying after all?

End of an era: Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January. Watch this 6abc.com update from November 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's a glimmer of hope that the flipping board at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station may not be clicking its last clack anytime soon.

Rep. Brendan Boyle told Action News on Tuesday that Amtrak may reconsider the plan to replace the board with a digital sign.

Boyle said that came during a lengthy discussion with Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson.

According to Boyle, Anderson said the company will "re-examine" the issue in January.

It's more than a transit hub.



Amtrak announced the plan to replace the board, officially known as a Solari board, late last month.

Any change in that decision would have to happen soon. The replacement is scheduled to happen in January.

If it is removed, the flipping board would reportedly be sent to The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia in Amish country.

