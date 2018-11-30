TRAVEL

End of an era: Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January

End of an era: Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January. Watch this 6abc.com update from November 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The iconic flipping board at 30th Street Station, with a clickety-clack sound that's greeted countless passengers over the years, will soon be silenced.

Amtrak announced Friday that the board, officially known as a Solari board, will be replaced with a digital display in January 2019.

The decision is part of a modernization plan for the station, Amtrak said.

Along with the replacement of the Solari board, Amtrak said it will also replace digital boards at each gate.

But it's not the last stop for the nostalgic-sounding board. The Associated Press reports its final destination will be The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia in Amish country.

Also at 30th Street Station, Amtrak said it will be replacing the public address system and the platform displays to make them ADA compliant.

Once that work is complete, Amtrak said it would upgrade the rest of its display boards in the ClubAcela Lounge, the food court and other areas of the station.

Work is also being done on the outside of the building.

Scaffolding has been up for the last two years as workers restore the exterior surfaces of the building.

------
