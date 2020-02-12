Travel

Act fast: JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday

NEW YORK -- JetBlue is turning 20 years old, and is celebrating with a two-day sale the company is calling 20 Years Just Flew By.

The sale will offer some one-way fares as low as $20. However, there are conditions.

You must act quickly and be flexible.

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Click here to find tickets.

Trips must depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday and travel must complete by June 17, 2020.

There are also some blackout dates: March 18-31 and April 14-21.

Don't expect to make cancellations unless your ticket is labeled "Blue," "Blue Plus" or "Blue Extra" otherwise the cancellation fee could wind up being more than the original ticket price.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsairline industryair travelairplane
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight
Police search for man who robbed a Bensalem Wawa
Show More
Lehigh Valley's Siba wins best in show at Westminster
Man robbed, left unconscious by women met at LA restaurant: Police
Driver injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Dwyane Wade speaks out in support of child coming out as trans
98-year-old Pa. Girl Scout continues her mission, selling cookies
More TOP STORIES News