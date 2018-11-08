Man customizes coat to avoid airline fees

Packing for a flight that has strict baggage restrictions can be tricky, but a man in England managed to outsmart one airline.Lee Cimino says he was frustrated with Ryanair's new carry on restrictions and fees.So he took an old coat to a tailor to modify the lining in order to hold a small suitcase worth of belongings.Cimino tested out the new coat on a flight from Manchester to Belfast last FridayHe successfully made it to his destination.There is no word on if he's planning to make more.-----