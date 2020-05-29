New Wildwood Crest, New Jersey business struggles to stay afloat amid pandemic

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Doo Woo Drive-In, located in Wildwood Crest, has been open for a week. The owners opened their business during a pandemic, and they said they are struggling financially."It gets emotional, because you have a lot invested in here," said Jason Kramer, an owner of 50's style restaurant.Kramer was overcome with emotion as he spoke about the hardships of starting a new business, as established businesses are already struggling."Mayhem, it's absolutely crazy what's going on right now," said Kramer.While takeout is allowed, Kramer, like other business owners, is asking for a timeline from the governor of when he can allow customers to dine-in."Listen Mr. Murphy, I have payroll," said Kramer.Once the weather gets warmer the restaurant plans to have drive-in movies, where groups can watch outdoor movies from the safety of their cars."When he gets a chance to use the drive-in theater I think it's going to be really special," said Don Cabrera, mayor of Wildwood Crest.Cabrera added he wants businesses to thrive so that vacationers can have a good time down the shore too.