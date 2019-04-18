Travel

NJ Transit resuming service on 2 'Dinky' rail lines

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit will resume service on its Atlantic City and Princeton "Dinky" lines on May 12, about two weeks earlier than it had anticipated.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Wednesday at a transit conference in Atlantic City.

The agency closed the lines last September to install federally mandated positive train control safety equipment, which can enable crews to remotely slow or stop trains in an emergency.

The Atlantic City line was supposed to reopen in January, then March, before a May timetable was decided upon.

The agency will now offer five trains that arrive in Philadelphia before noon, up from three, and reduce wait times between trains to a maximum of two hours throughout the day.

Similar adjustments have been made to the weekend schedule.
