Coronavirus travel restrictions left Haddonfield woman trapped in Peru

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Coronavirus travel restrictions left a woman from Haddonfield, South Jersey trapped in Peru.

Kacie Brandenburg and four friends traveled on March 12, one day after the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Three days later the Peruvian President closed the country's borders.

Brandenburg has been stuck in a hostel ever since.

"At first we were allowed to go out for 20-30 minutes at a time to get groceries or medication or any kind of things we might need. But two people in our hostel tested positive for COVID-19 and because of that all 150 people who are staying at the hostel got completely shut down," said Brandenburg.

The military took over hostels when the two patients tested positive.

Peruvian officials say no one can leave until April 21 at the earliest.
