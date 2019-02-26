Real IDs available for Pennsylvanians on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Pennsylvania is about to start issuing federal Real ID compliant driver licenses.
The state Department of Transportation plans to issue the so-called Real IDs starting on Friday.
The IDs will allow people to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal facilities when federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania in October of 2020.
The Real IDs are optional and aren't necessary to legally drive.
