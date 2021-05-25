COVID-19 vaccine

United is giving away free flights for a year and people are responding in a big way

EMBED <>More Videos

United receives big response to its 'Your Shot to Fly' sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO -- United Airlines says people are responding in a big way to their free flights for a year contest called "Your Shot to Fly."

United tells ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez they already received more than 220,000 vaccine card uploads since announcing the contest on Monday.

"In the first few hours Monday morning, they were getting about 4 uploads every second," tweed Benitez.



CEO Scott Kirby says United got the idea after The White House called asking if there was anything the airline could do to encourage vaccinations.

The contest, which runs until June 22, is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older and who are members of United's Mileage Plus Program. It promises a year's worth of free flights to the winning passengers who are fully vaccinated.

Passengers can upload their vaccination records to the airline's mobile app or website to be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies, according to United.

"United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. In addition - on July 1 United will announce five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members who have entered our sweepstakes for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a companion - also in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies," announced the airline in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelticketsvaccinesunited airlinesairline industryair travelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC
'Breakthrough' COVID cases in fully vaccinated remain rare
Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd victim dies in NJ mass shooting, 2nd arrest made
Deadly double shooting in Queen Village caught on video
Philly police, community mark one year since George Floyd's murder
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe: ABC News
FEMA delivers its last COVID-vaccine doses in Philadelphia
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting outside NJ 7-Eleven store
Show More
Police ID suspect wanted for 2 sex assaults in West Chester
Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes her own grand jury
Philadelphia Phillies put slumping slugger Bryce Harper on 10-day IL with bruised forearm
'Our America: A Year of Activism'
George Floyd's family wanted Pres. Biden to answer 1 big question
More TOP STORIES News