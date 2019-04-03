American Airlines launches non-stop flights from Philly to Edinburgh, Scotland

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can now travel non-stop from Philadelphia International Airport to Edinburgh, Scotland.
American Airlines kicked off daily service Tuesday evening.
There was a big cake and a send-off for the crew and passengers.
The flight took off just before 9 p.m. and it takes just over seven hours to get to Edinburgh.
More direct flights to Europe will be added later this year.
