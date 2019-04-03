Travel

American Airlines launches non-stop flights from Philly to Edinburgh, Scotland

EMBED <>More Videos

You can now travel non-stop from Philly to Edinburgh, Scotland. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on April 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can now travel non-stop from Philadelphia International Airport to Edinburgh, Scotland.

American Airlines kicked off daily service Tuesday evening.

There was a big cake and a send-off for the crew and passengers.

The flight took off just before 9 p.m. and it takes just over seven hours to get to Edinburgh.

More direct flights to Europe will be added later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphia newsphiladelphia international airportairplane
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
28,000 chickens dead after fire in Upper Bern Township
Family, Friends remember Samantha Josephson in her hometown
Philly officials consider fee for driving in parts of city
Serviceman killed in training lost father in training accident in '04
3 ex-Penn State frat members get jail in pledge's death case
DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute
Glen Mills School in Delco begin layoffs after abuse allegations
Show More
Booed early, Harper has last word with late HR
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
4 arrested after melee inside Atlantic City McDonald's
Rapper Meek Mill calls for probation reform with state legislators
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm Passes Safely Offshore Tonight, A Windy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News