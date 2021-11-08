Legal, law experts weigh in following tragedy at Travis Scott concert in Houston

Eight people were killed and several others were seriously injured at the Astroworld Festival in Texas.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Legal, law experts weigh in following tragedy at Houston concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More questions are being raised following the deadly surge of people that stormed the stage at a Houston concert over the weekend.

Eight were killed, including two teens, and several others were seriously injured during Travis Scott's performance at the Astroworld Festival.

At least one lawsuit has been filed against the rapper and concert promoter giant Live Nation.

Law enforcement experts following the case said, unfortunately, this is a case that won't come with quick answers.

"Hopefully, they follow the model of the NTSB, in which they look at it from every potential aspect in how to prevent something like that from happening," said security expert and retired Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan.

SEE ALSO: Why did the show go on? Astroworld timeline looks at when officials knew something was wrong
EMBED More News Videos

After 8 people were killed in the Astroworld Festival chaos, a question that is still unanswered is why did the concert continue? Our partners at the Houston Chronicle delved into a timeline of events and worked to uncover who knew what.



Sullivan said there will likely be three parts to the investigation: criminal, civil, and regulatory violations.

"It'll begin with the review of the emergency plans to determine who drafted them, who approved them and were they sufficient for a venue of this size," Sullivan said.

ABC News obtained a copy of Astroworld's medical plan, but experts say it only works if communication and contingency plans are in place when things go wrong.

Another question legal experts say will come up: were there overall staff shortages related to COVID-19?

"That's ripe for litigation. That's ripe for them being held civilly liable," said Texas legal expert and attorney Shaun Naidoo.

Naidoo said one thing that is pretty clear: the potential for damages here against Scott and concert promoters is high.

SEE ALSO: Astroworld victims: What we know about 8 killed during Travis Scott concert
EMBED More News Videos

As we learn more about the Astroworld Festival-goers who never made it home after the event, here's how family and friends are remembering their loved ones.



"We're looking at millions of dollars of judgment and potential liability for Travis Scott and his people," Naidoo said.

Problems have previously occurred at other Travis Scott concerts. In 2015, the rapper was arrested on charges of inciting a crowd to jump barriers at a Lollapalooza concert in Chicago. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid a fine, according to officials.

In 2017, Scott was arrested again after he invited more people to come closer to the stage, prompting fans at the Walmart Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas, to breach barricades and overrun security. In that case, he also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and paid a fine.

Action News reached out to various venues in the city that host large concerts about protocols in place.

A Philadelphia Eagles spokesperson said in part, "We have numerous protocols in place that are regularly reviewed and updated."

Scott has said he will pay for the funeral costs of the eighth victims as well as pay for therapy for those affected by the festival.

-- ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasconcertastroworld festival tragedyvictimsmusic newsu.s. & worlddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News