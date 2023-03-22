Trea Turner's World Baseball Classic fireworks adds to excitement of Phillies' 2023 season

Trea Turner put on a show at the World Baseball Classic, offering a glimpse of what's to come for the Phillies and their loaded roster.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Are you excited about the Phillies?

You better be! And not just because baseball signals the start of spring and some nice weather.

Last year's unexpected World Series run was so much fun, and all of the key components to that team are back - with some new ones sprinkled in.

Let's focus on one player in particular: Trea Turner.

You don't have to be a baseball junkie to know he's pretty good. Just look at the $300 million contract the Phillies gave him to leave the Dodgers.

Then look at what the shortstop did in the World Baseball Classic. He was phenomenal. Five home runs and 11 RBIs - batting from the nine-hole. Turner, on a team full of all-stars, turned out to be Team USA's biggest star. He will be a difference maker for the Phillies - at the plate, on the base paths and in the field.

And how about the news we recently got?

Dave Dombrowski says Bryce Harper will not go on the 60-day Injured List. That is huge.

Initially, the team had set the All-Star break as the target date for Harper to return from off-season elbow surgery. Now, this means there's a chance he could be back by the end of May. Nothing is guaranteed, but that would be a welcomed addition.

And keep an eye out for Darick Hall, Jake Cave and Kody Clemens.

They all won't make the big league roster, but a couple of them might end up being the Matt Vierling or Nick Maton of this season - a guy that can give you that extra spark when you're making another pennant and World Series run.

This team has everything it needs to bring it home. I, for one, can't wait to see them make it happen.