New Jersey community celebrates new Christmas traditions after Grinch vandalizes their tree

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video to figure out who knocked down the Christmas tree.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With the holidays creeping closer, a Grinch tried to steal the Christmas spirit from one New Jersey town.

"No one is stealing our Christmas here in Franklin Township," said Rich Daubenspeck, the Franklin Township Recreation Chairman.

For the past 10 years, Christmas at the Center in Franklinville has been nothing short of magical and memorable for many families.

They celebrated the annual event on Saturday.

"About 250 kids came to see Santa water ski on the lake and meet him at the train station to tell him all their wishes for the year," said Daubenspeck.

Then, the community decorated its neighborhood Christmas tree.

Unfortunately, the holiday cheer didn't last long.

Daubenspeck said he was shocked that someone vandalized the tree and knocked it down.

"Sometime between Saturday night and Monday, somebody decided they didn't like our tree, and they played the Grinch," Daubenspeck.

Within days, Santa's helpers - better known as the people at Exley's Christmas Tree Farm - donated another one!

"Kind of like Whoville, we're going to put the tree right back up, and we're going to celebrate better than ever," said Daubenspeck.

Now, the community is welcoming Christmas and bringing cheer again this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Daubenspeck said residents will redecorate and start a new tradition.

"(I'm) asking them to bring an ornament that represents their family or the town or the schools or whatever they want to represent what they love about this town," he said.

By doing this, Daubenspeck is showing the vandals the true meaning of community this holiday season.

He said there was only one message for the Scrooge responsible for this incident.

"Merry Christmas, that's our message."

The Franklin Township police chief said detectives are reviewing surveillance video to figure out who knocked down the Christmas tree.

Officials say those responsible should do the right thing and turn themselves in as soon as possible. If you have any information, email crimetips@franklintownship.com.