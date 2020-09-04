Trenton's top cop responds to bodycam video showing arrest of man who later died

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Trenton Police Director is now responding to bodycam video showing the April arrest of a Delaware County, Pennsylvania man who died within an hour of being taken into custody.The New Jersey attorney general's office says on April 3, Trenton officers responded to the report of a man behaving erratically and walking into traffic, who then ran from them.Video shows at least four officers struggling to hold down 29-year-old Stephen Dolceamore, of Media.He screams he can't breathe and after he goes limp, officers are seen using the opioid reversal drug Narcan on him, and performing CPR.The case will be presented to a grand jury."This tragic incident illustrates why the Trenton Police Department must continue to expand its efforts to be more accountable to the community we serve," said Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley. "In addition, we're starting to train officers in techniques for restraining suspects that don't require the use of physical force."