Trenton Catholic Academy saved thanks to families, faculty and alumni

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When family, faculty and staff got word that their school, Trenton Catholic Academy, would be closing its doors in June, they instantly rallied, refusing to watch it shutter.After all, there are 59 years of history in the hallways in Hamilton.Together they all fought to save it, and they did.For some, they did it to preserve their past. Others, for their future too, and for their own kids who were about to lose their school."Our son said to us, 'Mom and Dad, help save the school,'" said Samuel Raymond, Class of 1987. "It was emotional. You don't want turn your back on him. But it wasn't just for him. It was for 550 other families who needed to school to stay open."And now it is open. A big ribbon cutting Tuesday celebrated the fact that they saved their school.It was a grand event with bagpipes and families crying happy tears.The halls were also filled with current students, and prospective new ones who were there for an open house.They call themselves the "Iron Mikes," and they sure did show there's power in numbers and faith."Iron Mike strong, Iron Mike forever," said Anne Reap, the Lower School Director. "It took a whole group of people working a lot of hours to be able to make this happen, and so we are grateful to them for all of their hard work and for believing in the mission that Monsignor McCorriston founded so many years ago."The now Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy is K through 12 and right now there about 600 students who have a school to return to, as they preserve what Monsignor Michael McCorristin started in 1964.They raised the money, they petitioned the politicians and they saved their school.