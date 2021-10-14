3-alarm fire at Trenton building leads to collapse

TRENTON (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey burned through several floors leading to the collapse of a commercial property.The blaze broke out around midnight Thursday on the 600 block of South Broad Street.Officials say the fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the roof leading to the collapse.The Action Cam showed members of the Trenton Fire Department working to get the fire under control.The building housed retail stores on the first floor and apartments above.There is no word on any injuries.