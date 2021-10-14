fire

3-alarm fire at Trenton building leads to collapse

The building housed retail stores on the first floor and apartments above.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

3-alarm fire leads to Trenton building collapse

TRENTON (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey burned through several floors leading to the collapse of a commercial property.

The blaze broke out around midnight Thursday on the 600 block of South Broad Street.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the roof leading to the collapse.

The Action Cam showed members of the Trenton Fire Department working to get the fire under control.

The building housed retail stores on the first floor and apartments above.

There is no word on any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentonbuilding firecollapsefire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
PG&E expected to restore power today to customers impacted by PSPS
At least 2 dead after small plane crashes into CA neighborhood
Abandoned bridge catches fire in Folcroft, Delco
Raging 2-alarm fire heavily damages building in Fishtown
TOP STORIES
Mixing COVID boosters likely safe, effective: NIH study
Bucs-Eagles Preview: Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch
Wilmington mother of 4 gunned down on her front porch
Breaking supply chain gridlock that's causing shortages, high prices
Protests erupt after UDel student charged with attacking ex-girlfriend
These 3 Philly spots made New York Times' Restaurant List
Man accused of sexually assaulting girls was family friend: Affidavit
Show More
USPS issues statement after large pile of mail found in woods
Residents, community leaders demand more support for city rec centers
Officer injured in shootout with suspect released from hospital
Trained search dogs help find missing man in woods
3 USPS workers, including suspect, dead after shooting at facility
More TOP STORIES News