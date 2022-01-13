arrest

Police: Man arrested for alleged homicide in Trenton, NJ

Tevin Laster, 27, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Man arrested for alleged homicide in Trenton

TRETNON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Trenton, New Jersey, announced the arrest of a man wanted for a homicide in December of 2021.

Officials arrested 27-year-old Tevin Laster on Saturday, January 8.

Laster is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Mercer County officials reported the shooting incident occurred December 8, 2021, approximately at 1:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.

Trenton police received multiple calls, including one for a shooting and a male shot.

Officers later located the victim, identified as Quashawn Kelley, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso, arms, and legs.

Kelley was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The prosecutor's office filed a motion to detain Laster pending trial.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentonmercer countyarrestgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Subcontractor tried to meet up with girl outside Pa. school: Police
Texas teacher allegedly kept son in car trunk to avoid COVID exposure
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
TOP STORIES
Medical helicopter crash caught on video; wreckage being removed
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Woman found in Bucks County park may have been killed in Philly: DA
Comfort dog tries to ease pain after deadly Fairmount fire
Temple rower says roommate, teammate sent her anti-Semitic text
Jim Gardner signs off from Action News at 11 | WATCH
Philly teachers' union demands pause to in-person learning
Show More
Ground is broken on $100M indoor water park in Atlantic City
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
Brady on facing Eagles in playoffs: 'Last time didn't go so well'
Off-duty LA officer killed while house-hunting with girlfriend
Eagles nominate Chester coach for high school coach of the year
More TOP STORIES News