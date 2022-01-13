Police: Man arrested for alleged homicide in Trenton, NJ

TRETNON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Trenton, New Jersey, announced the arrest of a man wanted for a homicide in December of 2021.Officials arrested 27-year-old Tevin Laster on Saturday, January 8.Laster is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.Mercer County officials reported the shooting incident occurred December 8, 2021, approximately at 1:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.Trenton police received multiple calls, including one for a shooting and a male shot.Officers later located the victim, identified as Quashawn Kelley, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso, arms, and legs.Kelley was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later.The prosecutor's office filed a motion to detain Laster pending trial.