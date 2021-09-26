teen killed

Police: Triple shooting leaves teen girl dead in Trenton, New Jersey

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue in Trenton.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Triple shooting leaves teen girl dead in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenage girl dead Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue in Trenton.

Police say three shooting victims have been identified, including a teenage girl who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Currently, there is no word on the conditions or ages of the other two victims at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentontriple shootingstop the violencegun violenceteen killed
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
'Mama, I got shot:' KY community reeling after teen killed at bus stop
4 young people shot in past week have ties to one school
Teen playing basketball with brother at playground dies from gunshots
Teenager shot, killed outside West Philly home
TOP STORIES
3 people dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana
Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested after violating protection from abuse order
Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate; hearing set
Search intensifies for missing NJ woman near Calif. national park
Off-duty officers robbed at gunpoint in Oxford Circle
Shootout leaves one dead in Kensington
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Show More
8 arrested on hazing charges in VCU freshman's alcohol poisoning death
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
AccuWeather: Bright, But Breezy Sunday
Fake contractors scamming elderly in Delco; second suspect sought
Mosque hires security to patrol crime riddled block in Germantown
More TOP STORIES News