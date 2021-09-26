Police: Triple shooting leaves teen girl dead in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenage girl dead Saturday evening.The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue in Trenton.Police say three shooting victims have been identified, including a teenage girl who was pronounced dead at the hospital.Currently, there is no word on the conditions or ages of the other two victims at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.