15-year-old killed in Lehigh County pedestrian crash identified as investigation continues

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old is dead following a pedestrian crash in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County on Monday.

Officers say the teen was struck by a vehicle along the 1100 block of MacArthur Road around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, the coroner identified the victim as Emmanuel Gboyah.

The driver in this incident remained at the scene of the crash, which is still being investigated, according to police.