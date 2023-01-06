This Man Can Identify Anywhere In The World From A Single Photo... in 0.1 Seconds

Trevor Rainbolt, or "@georainbolt", sits down with Localish for an extended interview where he discusses his past, his rise to fame, and the secrets behind his unbelievable skills.

NEW YORK -- Imagine you're given a picture of a road. It's not a famous road. It doesn't have any particularly unique markings. And it's certainly not a road you've ever seen before. What are the odds that just by examining the details within the photo, you could tell exactly where in the world this photo was taken?

And just to make things even more difficult, let's say you were only allowed to look at the photo for .01 seconds?! Enter Trevor Rainbolt.

Known on TikTok as @georainbolt, Trevor has made a name for himself as a self-described "Professional Google Maps Player." Able to recognize almost anywhere in the world with staggering pinpoint accuracy in just a fraction of a second, Trevor has amassed a following of over 1.7 million people as of the time of this article.

Trevor sat down with ABC Localish to discuss his upbringing, his path to TikTok success, as well as where he sees his career going in the years to come. Watch the full interview to discover more about who Trevor is and how he acquired this amazing ability.