2 dead after triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said two men are dead after a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ruby Street.Police said the gunfire started inside of a home and then spilled onto the front porch.When it was over a 33-year-old man had been shot 8 times.Officers said a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 30-year-old woman was also injured.The men were pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.The woman is in critical condition.