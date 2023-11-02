Delaware residents recall frantic moments after gunfire erupts on Halloween night

One man said he was handing out candy when suddenly he opened his door so children could take cover.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Residents in New Castle County, Delaware are still reeling from a shooting on Halloween night that injured three people, including two teens.

"I'm still traumatized from it. I can't stop thinking about it," said Alyssa Brady from Newark, Delaware.

Brady is one of the several trick-or-treaters who ran for their lives in the Salem Woods section of Newark on Halloween night.

"I didn't know if we were going to get shot," said 16-year-old Brady. "I didn't know how we were going to get out of there because this is a cul de sac."

READ | Halloween night shooting in New Castle County leaves 3 hurt, including teen

Brady and her siblings hid behind Kristen Sullivan's house, and she returned the next day to deliver flowers.

"I just wanted to thank them because it was just so sweet of them," said Brady.

"The fact that the young girl brought me flowers made my day," said Sullivan, who tried to protect the dozens of children who ran towards her house. "I was in mom mode."

Sullivan said she, along with other neighbors, gave the teens food and drinks and made a fire to keep them warm while they waited for the scene to clear.

"We did the best we could with the situation we had," said Sullivan.

New Castle County police said shots rang out just before 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Alvin Drive.

A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old woman were shot, according to police.

They are all listed in stable condition.

"Kids were laying on the ground, screaming in pain, and it was just awful," recalled one resident. "It was not something I ever want to hear again."

"You can't take back a bullet. It's sad. It's a shame. It's scary," said Sullivan.

"We just got lucky. Pure luck that someone didn't get hit," said Herve Victor, who lives right next to the crime scene.

Victor and his family were handing out candy when suddenly he opened his door so many children could take cover.

However, a bullet shattered his car window while another one flew through this homeowner's three walls, mattress, and vacuum.

"We never had anything like this, not even close," said Victor. "It gives you chills. I'm more concerned about my grandkid having nightmares about it because they were really screaming and shouting."

"It makes me sad that anyone was injured," said Brady. "This is not the neighborhood we live in. This is a very good community."

As New Castle County detectives continue to investigate, contact them with information or videos of the shooting.