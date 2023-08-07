State trooper injured after vehicle strikes police cruiser, flees down I-95 in Delaware County

Interstate 95 in Chester, Delaware County has reopened after an incident shut down the highway Sunday evening.

Officials brought the trooper to Riddle Hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was injured after a vehicle struck a police cruiser and fled the scene on I-95 in Delaware County on Sunday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on I-95 South in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

Officials say a trooper was investigating a two-car crash on the right shoulder of the highway.

The trooper was inside a police cruiser waiting for a tow truck for the vehicles involved in the crash when police say another car struck the trooper's vehicle.

Officials brought the trooper to Riddle Hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

One female involved in the incident was taken to Crozer Hospital with moderate injuries. It is unclear what her role in the collision is.

The original striking vehicle fled the scene going southbound on I-95, according to state police.

This incident left the southbound lanes of the highway shut down until approximately 5 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash and ask that anyone with information contact them at 484-840-1000.