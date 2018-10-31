Truck crashes into church in Warwick Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck crashes into church in Warwick Township. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on October 31, 2018.

WARWICK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Warwick Township, Bucks County are trying to determine what caused the driver of a pick-up truck to lose control and crash into a church.

Officials tell us it was just after 8 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of the truck lost control, went down an embankment, came into the church parking lot and then rolled over into the building.

It happened at Ivyland New Church on West Bristol Road.

There was no word on if the driver was hurt.

That was also no word on what caused the driver to lose control.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashWarwick Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rutgers football player charged in alleged murder plot
Police ID suspect, victim in deadly Kensington hit-and-run
Chester Co. principal resigns after arrest on drug charges
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Driver charged after twin boys, sister killed at Indiana bus stop
Man, 54, dies after being shot inside car in Mayfair
Firefighters respond to South Philadelphia hazmat
Worker dies after wall collapses at N.J. construction site
Show More
I-95 in Delaware shut down at times for bridge inspection
2-alarm fire damages Plymouth Twp. car dealership
Infant found lying on car floorboard during traffic stop
Man charged with burglarizing home where 2 killed, girl abducted
Driver crashes off Route 55 in Maurice River Township
More News