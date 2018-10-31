Truck crashes into church in Warwick Township

Police in Warwick Township, Bucks County are trying to determine what caused the driver of a pick-up truck to lose control and crash into a church.Officials tell us it was just after 8 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of the truck lost control, went down an embankment, came into the church parking lot and then rolled over into the building.It happened at Ivyland New Church on West Bristol Road.There was no word on if the driver was hurt.That was also no word on what caused the driver to lose control.------