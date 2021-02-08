Traffic

Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off I-94 ramp in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp in Milwaukee and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.

ABC affiliate WISN-TV reports the crash happened Saturday morning on I-94 at the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The crash was captured on Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera video that WISN obtained Monday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the pickup truck was traveling on I-94 when the driver skidded off the eastbound to the southbound ramp. The video appears to show the truck hitting a snowbank on the right shoulder seconds before the fall.

The driver lost control and went over the barrier wall before plunging 70 feet down onto the highway below.

Deputies said they found the pickup upright when they arrived and two people were helping the driver, who was conscious and breathing.

The sheriff's office said he did not show signs of impairment and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.
