Travel

Airport fowl: Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Standing around the baggage carousel at the airport waiting for your luggage is usually pretty uneventful.

Except when this happens.

The TSA released a video of a luggage-shaped pile of raw chicken thighs and wings circulating on a baggage carousel.

It's not clear exactly how it happened. But the TSA assumes the raw chicken parts were probably in a square-shaped cooler before they decided to go "free-range."

The agency notes it is OK to pack raw chicken in checked baggage - but make sure the container is secure.

"Don't wing your travel packing," the agency wrote. "In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsachicken
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding, possible tornadoes today, tonight
Proclamation of disaster emergency signed by Wolf ahead of Ida
Delaware Valley bracing for severe weather as Ida moves into region
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Wawa data breach settlement: How to receive gift card, cash
Central Bucks to comply with Pennsylvania's mask mandate in schools
Family members mourn loss of lifeguard killed by lightning strike
Show More
Man, 29, runs into a West Philly house while being shot at: Police
Wentz to sit out on Colts' COVID-19 list, potential impact for Eagles
Philly teachers' union reach tentative agreement on new contract
5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
Make-A-Wish: 6-year-old boys become NJ troopers for the day
More TOP STORIES News